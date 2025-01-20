TikTok back up and running for its 170 million users

After shutting down in the U.S., TikTok is back for many users, crediting its return to a decision by Donald Trump to save the app days before taking office for his second presidential term.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live