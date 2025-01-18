TikTok threatens to 'go dark'

President-elect Donald Trump told ABC News he plans to give the social media app a 90-day extension to avoid a ban in the U.S.

January 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live