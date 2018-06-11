Transcript for Toddler offers free hugs to strangers at Atlanta festival

Finally tonight here, America strong. A little boy and a simple question. Who needs a hug? It started with one simple hug. 2-year-old Jude sasfy right there in the white shirt, walking up to a total stranger to give him a hug. He turns around, surprised. And then Jude walks up to this mom, sitting there in the grass, another total stranger. Jude's dad, Nick, was filming the whole thing. It was a chili cook-off and bluegrass festival in Atlanta. And once Jude's parents told him it was time to go, it turned out, he was in no hurry. There he is searching for another person to hug, arms wide open. Hi! Reporter: This group of women each getting a hug. And then you can hear the people off in the distance asking, "Free hugs?" Free hugs? Free hugs. Hugs for everybody! I know, hugs for everyone. Can I get a hug? I want a hug. Reporter: And then Jude, it seemed, was on a mission -- to finally find someone his own size. Aw! Reporter: A little boy bridging the divide. Now seen nearly 30 million times. We love Jude. We could all use a hug. Thank you for watching here on a Tuesday night. ABC's election coverage begins at 8:00 P.M. Eastern, a short time from now. I'm David Muir. Until then, good night.

