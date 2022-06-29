Toddler takes first steps with new prosthetic

Dakari Miranda, a toddler, who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg, is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live