Now Playing: Officials won’t rule out canceling Olympics at last minute

Now Playing: COVID-19 delta variant surges in areas with low vaccine rates

Now Playing: ‘Breakthrough’ COVID cases hit the White House

Now Playing: Do you still need a vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19?

Now Playing: How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against variants?

Now Playing: ABC News Update: Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin crew land safely after spaceflight

Now Playing: At least 9 states attempt to block mask mandates in schools

Now Playing: New crackdowns on masks, guidance for kids contradicts CDC

Now Playing: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Delta variant tightens grip on US as kids under 12 await vaccine

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 19, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: The high stakes of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 19, 2021

Now Playing: Alarming surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant

Now Playing: US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 days before the games

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Delta variant spreading as students get ready to go back to school

Now Playing: Delta variant surges in U.S. as England drops restrictions despite rise in cases