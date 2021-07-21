Tokyo Olympics CEO doesn’t rule out canceling Games

More
The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee Toshiro Muto addressed concerns of the rising COVID-19 cases and did not rule out the possibility of a last-minute cancellation of the games.
1:10 | 07/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tokyo Olympics CEO doesn’t rule out canceling Games

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee Toshiro Muto addressed concerns of the rising COVID-19 cases and did not rule out the possibility of a last-minute cancellation of the games. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78956228","title":"Tokyo Olympics CEO doesn’t rule out canceling Games","url":"/WNT/video/tokyo-olympics-ceo-doesnt-rule-canceling-games-78956228"}