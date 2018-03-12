Transcript for Top US Navy admiral found dead of apparent suicide: Sources

Here in Washington, there are still major questions tonight after the sudden and mysterious death of the top U.S. Navy admiral in the Middle East. Scott Ster nee was found dead in his home in Bahrain. Let's get right to ABC's Martha Raddatz with us live tonight. Martha, what have you learned? Reporter: Well, David, this was such a shock, not only for his family, but for the 20,000 forces he has commanded since may. This is one of the most critical positions in the Navy. In the persian gulf region, where U.S. Sailors have faced off with Iranian revolutionary guard boats, weapons smugglers and pirates. Admiral stearney was a decorated f-18 pilot, a former top gun instructor with more than 1,000 carrier landings. He also served in Afghanistan. But despite what appeared to be a stellar career, sources who know stearney tell ABC this was an apparent suicide with no warning, and for now, David, no explanation. All right, Martha Raddatz in our Washington bureau across town. Martha, thank you.

