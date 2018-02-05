Transcript for New tornado threatening the heartland

Now, to the severe storm threat at this hour, from Texas all the way to Wisconsin. Severe thundstorm and tornado watches across several states tonight. At least 20 reported tornadoes already. This monster twister right here spotted in Kansas. ABC's gio Benitez is in the storm zone tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that severe weather outbreak in full swing, hammering the heartland. Tornado back on the ground, there you can see it, right there. Reporter: At least 20 reported tornadoes across three states from this system already. It's on the ground. Reporter: Including this massive f-3 twister in ottawa county, Kansas. Winds up to 140 miles an hour. A half-mile wide and on the ground for more than 14 miles. Lightning in the area sparking this house fire. Storms packed with large hail and damaging winds. In walnut, Iowa, Darwin Holtz riding out the storm in his shed as its roof peeled off. When the lights went out, I looked out and that's when I seen the roof gone. Reporter: And David, here in Kansas City, storms are expected to fire up here overnight. Obviously, that's a very dangerous time for tornadoes to hit. David? Gio, thank you. Rob told us this was coming last night here, it's now here. Reporter: It is. And we've had two tornadoes touchdown in the same county that had that monster ef-3 in Kansas. We have watches, right in the center including Kansas City now until 1:00 A.M. Intense storms here. The tornado threat around Oklahoma in through eastern Kansas for the most part. Damaging winds, through Kansas overnight. Heavy rain through Chicago. Tomorrow, we extend it again, Kansas City, Springfield, down through Dallas Texas. Look at Boston. Some severe weather across the northeast, with record highs today, we do it again tomorrow. 90 degrees in New York, philly and D.C. Feeling like summer across parts of the east, David. Rob, thank you. We're going to move on

