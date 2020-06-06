Tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal

ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano tracks the latest path of the storm that first made landfall in Mexico and is projected to hit the Gulf Coast next.
0:30 | 06/06/20

{"duration":"0:30","description":"ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano tracks the latest path of the storm that first made landfall in Mexico and is projected to hit the Gulf Coast next.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71099057","title":"Tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal","url":"/WNT/video/tracking-tropical-storm-cristobal-71099057"}