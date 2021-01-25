-
Now Playing: Researchers at Oxford university have reportedly turned CO2 into jet fuel
-
Now Playing: Mother of Boeing 737 MAX crash victim: Her things still smell 'of jet fuel'
-
Now Playing: Military serviceman reunites with dog after 7-month deployment
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Phoenix inmates
-
Now Playing: 3 winter storm systems move across US
-
Now Playing: Police SUV seen plowing through crowd in Tacoma, Washington
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Pelosi expected to deliver article of impeachment to Senate
-
Now Playing: Remote workers could get hit with taxes from 2 states
-
Now Playing: Anti-government protesters clash with police in Russia
-
Now Playing: Husband assists wife after going into labor at home
-
Now Playing: 22 miners trapped after explosion at coal mine in China
-
Now Playing: Who won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
-
Now Playing: Cold weather sets in from Minnesota to Maine
-
Now Playing: Start date set for 2nd Trump impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: President Biden vows to deliver 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 1st 100 days
-
Now Playing: 64,000 Americans die of COVID-19 in 1st 3 weeks of 2021
-
Now Playing: Decorated NBC newsman Tom Brokaw retires
-
Now Playing: Extremely cold weather expected heading into weekend
-
Now Playing: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86