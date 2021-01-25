Train derailment causes large fuel leak

Seven CSX train cars derailed on an overpass in Cincinnati, spilling an estimated 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
0:24 | 01/25/21

Transcript for Train derailment causes large fuel leak

