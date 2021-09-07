Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up East Coast

On Thursday, the system gained strength over the Carolinas, and there was torrential rain from Myrtle Beach to Savannah, Georgia. In Charleston, first responders cleared trees from roads.
Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up East Coast

