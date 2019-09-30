Transcript for Trump Administration working to identify whistleblower in Ukraine controversy

And we begin tonight with fast-moving developments in the impeachment inquiry, all triggered by that phone call between president trump and the president of Ukraine. President trump saying, "I would like you to do us a favor." Tonight, president trump says they're working on learning who this whistle-blower is, that he has a right to know his accuser. It is prompting security concerns for that person, who attorney now says the president's own words are putting the whistle-blower in con gregsal Democrats could meet with that whistle-blower very soon. And late today, we also learned the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has now been subpoenaed. His trips to Ukraine, his meetings that came before that phone call, drawing increasing scrutiny tonight. ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega Reporter: In the oval office today, president trump said his adminiration is working to learn identity of the whistle-blower whose claims led to that impeachment inquiry. Mr. President, do you now know who the whistle-blower is, sir? We're trying to find out about a whistle-blower. When you have a whistle-blower that reports things that were incorrect. Reporter: Tonight, the whistle-blower's lawyer responding, saying his client is entitled to anonymity, adding the individual is not to be retaliated against. Doing so is a violation of federal law. But the president is ramping up hisattacks, more than 80 tweets this weekend alone, including this one. The president saying, "Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser." The whistle-blower's lawyer says he has serious concerns about his client's personal safety, writtening, "Certain individuals have issued a $50,000 bounty for any information about his identity." The lawyer mentioning the president's own caught on camera message to diplomats last week. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? With spies and treason -- we used to handle it a little differently than we do now. Reporter: House Democrats leading that impeachment inquiry say they now have a tentative deal to meet with the whistle-blower. And today, that issued a subpoena for the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, mentioned more than 30 times in the complaint, accused of pressuring the Ukrainians to investigate the president's political rivals. But Giuliani sent mixed messages about whether he will comply. I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff. So that's your answer, you're not going to cooperate? I didn't say that. I said I will consider it -- You say I will not cooperate with Adam Schiff. I said I will consider it if it's okay with my client. Reporter: Today in an inflammatory tweet, the president quoted a supporter who said impeaching trump and removing him from office will cause a civil war like fracture in this nation from which our country will never heal. It prompted a rare rebuke from a fellow Republican. Congressman Adam Kinzinger fired back, saying, "I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a this is beyond repugnant." Cecilia Vega live at the white house tonight, and Cecilia, several developing headlines. "The New York Times" reporting tonight about a phone call between the president and another foreign leader. The president asked the prime minister of Australia to help bill Barr investigate the origins of the Mueller problem. That story is developing. And the question emerging, was the access to the transcript of that call restricted, as well? And in the meantime, you've learned the attorney general, William Barr, is just back from Italy tonight? What was he doing there? Reporter: Yeah, David. Busy evening here a source is telling our team that bill Barr went to Italy to meet with senior intelligence officials there as part of the justice department investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. Look. Nearly three years after this election, this is something president trump is still fixated on, but David, Democrats are likely to be enraged by this. They will see this as an example of president trump using his office to advance his personal political gain. Cecilia Vega, thank you. And next this evening, the fate of a former Dallas police

