Transcript for Trump associate had undisclosed meeting with Russian in May 2016: Report

Let's turn to politics at the white house tonight. President trump back on the attack against Robert Mueller amid a N headline about a trump supporter admng to meeting with a Russian. Roger stone admitting he had contact with a Russian promising DI on Hillary clintoin exchange for $2 million. Stinsisting the Deever went down claing it was an FBI setup. ABC's Tara Palmeri is at the whithouse. Reporter: Tight, new velations of a previously undisclosed meeting C news confirming aashington post story that trump's longtime confidant Roger stone met with a Russian iniami in may of 2016. The mawho calls himself Henry Greenberg allegedly offered damaging information hillary Clinton in exchange for $2 million we spoke to stone on the phone -- I thought the meeting was ludicrous, $2 million for classified documents. I had no interes I knew he would have no interest. Never mentioned to him or anyone in his campaign. Greenberg had reached out to an assoate of the trump camign, Michael Caputo, who then set up the meeting with stone. You see or witness any contacts with the Russians? No and not at all. Nobodyver asked me about Russia. Nobody everpoke to me about how Russia might help. Stone said he ultimately did not agree to pay for the dirt on Clinton. The president's later Rudy Giuliani claiming that the president was not aware of the contact. No, I vrpt haven't talked T Roger, and he's never talked to the president about it. Where's the collusion? He said it was a waste of time. Reporter: Stone told news in a statent, "I never diussed this approach, which I now believwas an FBI set up, with Donald trump."stone and Caputo both alleging that the meeting was an FBI trap, that Greenberg had previously worked as an informant. Greenberg ld the "Post" he hasn't worked with the FBI since 2013. This latest interaction means at least 11 trump associates have admitted to having contact with the Russian during the campaign or presidential transitn since the Mueller investigation began. Today the esident tweeting, "Witch hunt! There was no rusan collusion." Giuliani says it's Mueller's team that is showing bias. This is a case where it's crying out someone to investigate the investigators. All right. Tara Palmeri joins us live fm the whi house, and I've J been told you just got offhe phone with Roger stone and he tells you he's not worried about a perjury charge in. Tom,hat's right. He said he's not concerned that he didn't tell congressional investigators about this meeting. He told me, quot I just didn't remember. 2016 was a busy year. He did add, however, that his lawys sent a letteamending his testimony. Tom? Tarpalmeri for ust the ite house. Tarathank you.

