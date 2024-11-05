Trump casts his vote in Florida, says it will be his last campaign

The former president brought his third campaign to a close with a whirlwind 24-hour sprint across swing states North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan, wrapping up well after midnight.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live