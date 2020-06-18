Trump claims credit for recognition of Juneteenth

The president moved his rally in Tulsa, Oklahama, to one day after the originally-scheduled June 19 date. “I did something good, I made Juneteenth very famous," he said in an interview.
2:18 | 06/18/20

Trump claims credit for recognition of Juneteenth

