Trump may face onslaught of probes if Democrats take the House

More
Lawmakers could dig into possible conflicts of interest as well as the president's tax returns; the president seems unfazed.
1:25 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump may face onslaught of probes if Democrats take the House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59008259,"title":"Trump may face onslaught of probes if Democrats take the House","duration":"1:25","description":"Lawmakers could dig into possible conflicts of interest as well as the president's tax returns; the president seems unfazed.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-face-onslaught-probes-democrats-house-59008259","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.