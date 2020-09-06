Transcript for Trump faces backlash for conspiracy tweet

And as the eyes of the nation were on the funeral of George Floyd today, there is a growing acknowledgement of the need for change from both parties on capitol hill. President trump was not part of that conversation today, instead, tweeting a conspiracy theory about the 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by police and left bleeding during a protest. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: As George Floyd was honored and laid to rest today, and lawmakers in both parties gathered on capitol hill to address the national outcry over his death, president trump stayed out of sight all day. Out of sight, but still but still stoking division. Promoting a new conspiracy theory, the president made unfounded allegations against a 75-year-old protester named martin Gugino, the man who was pushed by police in Buffalo last week. He is bleeding! He's bleeding out of his ear! Reporter: The police officers leaving him behind as he laid motionless -- Get a medic! Reporter: Two police officers have been charged with assault. But this morning, the president tweeted Gugino "Could be an antifa provocateur," charging the senior citizen appeared "To scan police communications in order to black out the equipment," adding, "I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?" The president was citing a bizarre report by fringe right-wing television network OAN. New York governor Andrew Cuomo fired back at the president. What do you think? You think the blood coming out of his head was staged? Is that what you are saying? You saw his head hit the pavement, you see blood on the pavement. Maybe he fell harder than he was pushed. How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude. Reporter: But on capitol hill, most Republican senators ducked questions. What do you make of the president's tweet this morning, does the president need to be more cautious about what he tweets? I didn't see it. So, I'd have to -- I mean, you know, I'm sure my office will be able to get me a copy of it, but I didn't see it. Reporter: The only Republicans willing to comment were those who have already been written off by the president. It just makes no sense that we are fanning the flames. This is not good. It was a shocking thing to say and I won't dignify it with any further comment. Reporter: Not the even the president's own chief of star would defend the tweet. I learned a long time ago not to comment on tweets. Reporter: The lawyer for martin Gugino, the 75-year-old who was pushed by the police in Buffalo and who is still in the hospital, has responded to the president, saying, quote, we are at a loss to understand why the president of the United States would make such a dark, dangerous and untrue accusation against him. David? Jon Karl with us live from the white house. Jon, thank you.

