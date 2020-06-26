Transcript for Trump under fire for response to coronavirus

The white house pressed on mix messages about the virus. The vice president telling Americans to take cues from local health officials. While defending the campaign rallies that took place in defiance of local warnings. He said the rallies are all about freedom of speech. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: President trump at the white house today meeting with his daughter's workforce advisory board, and barely acknowledging the growing coronavirus crisis. But we have a little work to do. And we'll get it done. Reporter: He left it to his vice president to put a positive spin on the administration's response, even as cases surge. We flattened the curve. Reporter: But the health experts painted a darker picture, pleading with Americans to socially distance and avoid large crowds for the sake of the greater good. I want to just re, re, re-emphasize how important, for individuals to really think seriously as Tony said about the responsibility to others that we have. Reporter: Our Kyra Phillips asking pence, why then is the trump campaign holding large rallies? Why does the campaign continue to hold these rallies? Well, the -- the freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the constitution of the united States. And we have an election coming up this fall. Reporter: Reporters kept pressing. In Tulsa, you defied local health officials to have an event that even though you say it didn't result in a spike, dozens of secret service agents, dozens of campaign staffers are now quarantined after positive tests. And then in Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, you packed a church with young people who weren't wearing masks. So how can you say that the campaign is not part of the problem that Dr. Fauci laid out? Well, I want to remind you again that the freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble is enshrined in the constitution of the united States. And even in a health crisis, the American people don't forfeit our constitutional rights. Reporter: Dr. Anthony Fauci has urged Americans to wear masks. But when pressed, pence refused the to echo that call. Tonight, his predecessor, former vice president Dick Cheney, with a different message. His daughter, congresswoman Liz Cheney, tweeting this picture with the hashtag #realmenwearmasks. Mary, even as the pandemic rages at home, overnight, the trump administration asking the supreme court to overturn Obama care? Reporter: In the midst of this pandemic, with millions of Americans recently unemployed, the trump administrion is formally asking the supreme court to overturn Obama care. If successful, up to 23 million Americans could lose their coverage. And right now, trump does not have a plan to replace it. It's certain to reignite the health care debate heading into

