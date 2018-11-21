Transcript for Trump fires back after rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts

We turn to politics now. President trump interrupted Thanksgiving at mar-a-lago with a new and unexpected war of words with supreme court chief justice John Roberts. In a rare rebuke, justice Roberts pushing back against the president for blasting a federal judge as a, quote, Obama judge, after ruling against his migrant asylum policy. President trump now doubling down on his attack. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Tonight, an extraordinary rebuke of the president from the supreme court's chief justice. It came after president trump lashed out at an obama-appointed judge from the 9th circuit court of appeals, who temporarily blocked his plan to crack down on asylum seekers. Well, you go to the 9th circuit and it's a disgrace, and I'm going to put in a major complaint, because you cannot win, if you're us, a case in the 9th circuit. This was an Obama judge. And I'll tell you what, it's not going to happen like this anymore. Reporter: That triggered a rare reprimand from chief justice John Roberts. He wrote, "We do not have Obama judges or trump judges, bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them." And on this Thanksgiving eve, he added, "That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for." Late today, president trump fired right back, tweeting, "Sorry chief justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have "Obama judges," and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. These rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!" President trump says he'll appeal his eye sigh lum plan, all the way to the supreme court. As for those 5,800 troops deployed to the border this Thanksgiving, the president told ABC's Karen Travers -- Don't worry about the Thanksgiving. These are tough people. They know what they're doing and they're great and they've done a great job. You're so worried about the Thanksgiving holiday for them. They are so proud to be representing our country on the border. All right, Cecilia Vega joins us now from the white house. And Cecilia, president trump taking heat on another front tonight, his unwavering support of Saudi Arabia, after the murder of Jamal khashoggi. The president saying maybe the Saudi crown prince knew about it, maybe he didn't. And today, he made a point of praising the Saudis? Reporter: Yeah, Tom. This one on Twitter, when he said that oil prices are getting lower, thank you to Saudi Arabia. Now, I've got to say, Saudi Arabia's far from the only reason for these declining oil prices, but like the president told me yesterday when I asked him why he seems to be siding with the Saudis over his own intelligence community in the death of Jamal khashoggi, he said, this is about the economy and America first. Tom? Cecilia Vega, thank you. We turn now to an incredible

