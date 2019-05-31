Transcript for Trump launching new tariff against Mexico

week. Swift reaction to president trump's promise to increase tariffs on Mexico. The president with tariffs on all products coming in the U.S. Washington mag sheens and groceries at the grocery store. Jonathan Karl on what the president is demanding in return. Reporter: In a move that surprised his own top aides, the president decided to act after a group of more than 1,000 migrants crossed the border illegally near El Paso on Wednesday. The administration says is the largest group of migrants ever detained at the border. "Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades," trump declared via Twitter. "Time for them to finally do what must be done!" The white house says the tariffs will begin as a tax of 5% on all goods that cross border adding another five percent every month, until hitting 25% in October. The white house says the tariffs will remain in place until Mexico does more to stop the flow of migrants, but it's unclear exactly what they're required to do. This is actually a brilliant move by the president "This will get everyone's attention in Reporter: The economic impact will be felt quickly in the United States increasing the costs of consumer goods ranging from washing machines to because so many auto parts come from Mexico, the tariffs will increase the price of vehicles in the us by an estimated $1,300 per car. Let's go to Jonathan Karl live at the white house. How is Mexico responding tonight? The Mexican foreign minister will come to meet with Pompeo expressing Mexico's strong concern about the tariffs. He said via Twitter, we will be firm and defend the dignity of Mexico. David. Thank you. Next tonight, the dramatic scene outside the U.S. Embassy

