-
Now Playing: Pelosi draws red line: No money for border wall
-
Now Playing: Trump is expected to declare a national emergency
-
Now Playing: US advances on last ISIS foothold in Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump to ask for more money to build border wall
-
Now Playing: Turkish Airlines makes emergency landing at JFK Airport
-
Now Playing: No survivors in Ethiopian Airlines crash
-
Now Playing: 8 Americans among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash: Officials
-
Now Playing: Diver accidentally ends up inside the mouth of a large whale
-
Now Playing: Explosion rocks the capitol city of Stockholm
-
Now Playing: The oldest person in the world is 116 years and 66 days old
-
Now Playing: Roads near UK's Parliament reopened after vehicle deemed 'non-suspicious': Met Police
-
Now Playing: Struggle over last ISIS stronghold in Syria
-
Now Playing: Barcelona-bound plane strikes several birds during landing
-
Now Playing: 'Dragon' makes successful round-trip visit to International Space Station
-
Now Playing: US-backed forces find foxholes and weapons near ISIS' last stronghold
-
Now Playing: American journalist detained in Venezuela back in U.S.
-
Now Playing: U.S.-backed troops take on ISIS' final stronghold in Syria
-
Now Playing: Brave souls drop down from a Zeppelin onto Austrian alps
-
Now Playing: Lagerfeld's final runway, tornado destruction: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Curious baby kangaroo