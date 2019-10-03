Trump to ask for more money to build border wall

Trump will ask for about $2 billion more than he asked for previously. Democratic congressional leaders have said the request will lead to another government shutdown.
1:51 | 03/10/19

Trump to ask for more money to build border wall

