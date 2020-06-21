Trump has no plans to wear mask at massive rally

Six members of Trump’s advance team have tested positive for coronavirus before the president's rally in a venue that can seat up to 19,000 people.
3:00 | 06/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump has no plans to wear mask at massive rally

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

