Transcript for Trump responds to critics of Brennan clearance decision

This one surrounding the president' threat to strip security clearance from others now, that the list will grow lp he already stripped John Brennan of H clearance, and tonight, our chief white house correspondent, asking the president. What do you say to those who are saying you're just trying to silence your critics? And late today, the new list. This time from 60 former CIA officers who are joining the others in the intelligence committee who have aeady told the president, this is an abuse of power. Jonathan Karl leadings off with what the president told him today. Reporter: Under fire by virtually all the nation's former intelligence chiefs, Democrat and Republican, president trump today defended his decision take away former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance. Mr. President, what do you say to those who say you're trying to silence your critics by taking away their security clearance? There's no silence. If anything I'm giving them a bigger voice. Many people don't even know who he is. Now he has a bigger voice. That's okay with me because I like taking on voices like that. I have Nev respected him. Reporter: But the president's move against Brennan, and his threat to do the same to others who have criticized him, prompted an extraordinary statement denouncinghe decision that was sned by CIA directors who have served under every president since Ronald Reagan. "You don't have to agree with what John Brennan says, and again not all of us do, to agree with his right to say it," they wrote. "We have never before seen the approval or removalf security clearances used as a political tool as was done in this case." This follows a searing rebuke from retired admiral bill Mcraven who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin laden. Mcraven writing the president has "Embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation." None of this seems to bother the commander in chief. I have had a tremendous response for having done that. Reporter: But the president is backing down from another controversial decision, his plan for a giant military parade in November. ?????? he fell in love with the idea after witnessing a massive bastille day spectacle in Paris last year. I don't know we are going to have to try and top it. Reporter: But after a government estimate yesterday projected the cost of the parade to be a whopping $92 million, the erican legion called on the president to use the money to support veterans instead. And the white house D to call it off for Mo Postponed for now. Jon Karl at the white house, and to what you reported at the top. President trump prepared to revoke even more security clearances, but tonight, the opposition from those who have served presidents from both parties is growing. 60 former CIA officers now speaking out? Reporter: David, these are 60 former officials who serve throughout the CIA under Republican and democratic adnistrations, and they are adding their voices to those condemning the president's move to strip the security clearance from John Brennan. They write in their letter, former government officials have the right to express their unclassified views on what they see as critical national secure issues without fear of being punished. David? All right. To be continued on this front as well, Jon. Thank you.

