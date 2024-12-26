Trump teases territory expansion plan in Christmas messages

President-elect Donald Trump is considering expanding American territory, which could rival the Louisiana Purchase or the acquisition of Alaska from Russia.

December 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live