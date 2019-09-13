Trump visits Baltimore, will tune into the Democratic Debate

More
President Trump says he will watch the Democratic Debate featuring the top 10 candidates and reveal who he thinks is the toughest contender.
2:23 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump visits Baltimore, will tune into the Democratic Debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"President Trump says he will watch the Democratic Debate featuring the top 10 candidates and reveal who he thinks is the toughest contender.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65576517","title":"Trump visits Baltimore, will tune into the Democratic Debate","url":"/WNT/video/trump-tune-democratic-debate-65576517"}