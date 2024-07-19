Trump, Vance hit campaign trail this weekend for 1st time together

Former President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail Saturday with his vice presidential pick, JD Vance, following his record-breaking 92-minute speech at the Republican National Convention.

July 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live