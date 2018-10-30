Transcript for Trump vows to end the Constitution's birthright citizenship

One week from tonight, of course, the crucial midterms, and president trump now upping the stakes on immigration, saying he now wants to end birthright citizenship, but can he do that? ABC's Jonathan Karl with a reality check tonight. He has the state of the race, with one week to go. Reporter: Just seven days before the midterm elections, president trump is determined to make immigration a central issue, today vowing to singlehandedly end the constitution's guarantee of citizenship to anyone born in the United States. You can definitely do it with an act of congress, but now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order. It's in process, it'll happen. Reporter: But today, the top Republican in congress said the president simply does not have that power. Well, you obviously cannot do that. You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order. We didn't like it when Obama tried changing immigration laws via executive action. I think in this case, the 14th amendment is pretty clear. Reporter: As the election approaches, the president focused on the caravan of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America and traveling by foot to the u.s./mexico border. I wish I could just tell them -- and I say it, "Caravan, turn around. You're not coming in. You're not coming in, I'm sorry." Reporter: Now, the president is sending more than 5,000 active duty troops to the order, he says, to stop the caravan, something an anchor on the president's favorite cable news channel called a political stunt. Tomorrow is one week before the midterm election, which is what all of this is about. There is no invasion. No one's coming to get you. There's nothing at all to worry about. Reporter: In fact, the migrant caravan is still some 900 miles from the border. And those troops, under U.S. Law, are restrained in what they can do. They can't arrest migrants or take part in law enforcement. Instead, they can support border patrol by helping transport agents, and by doing things like building tents. Jon Karl with us live tonight from the white house. And we know in September, there were more arrests at the border than at any point during the trump presidency. But bottom line, you did digging on this today, does he really have that power? Reporter: You heard Paul Ryan say he doesn't believe he has the power to do that. Most constitutional experts would agree with that. In fact, back in 1995, the justice department said very forcefully in an opinion that is still enforced today, still operative today, that the only way to change birthright citizenship is, quote, by amending the constitution. David? All right, Jon Karl with us again tonight. Thank you, Jon.

