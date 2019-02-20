Transcript for Trump weighs in on potential release of the Mueller report

and there are signs Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is nearly done, and tonight, president trump is asked if the report is turned in next week during his trip to Vietnam, should it be released? ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega with the president's response. Reporter: President trump today said his new attorney general, William Barr, will be the one to decide just how much of special counsel Robert Mueller's report the American public will see. Mr. President, should the mueport be released while you're abroad next week? That will be totally up to the new attorney general. That will be totally up to him. Should the report become public, do you think? Now, I guess from what I understaill be totally up to the attorney general. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news Mueller is expected to turn over his final report to the attorney general soon. During his confirmation hearing, Barr would not say how much he plans to make public. My goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law. I will not let personal, political or other improper interests influence my decision. Reporter: This, as former acting FBI director Andrew Mccabe, as part of his book tour, opens up about why he launched a counterintelligence investigation into the president himself. Do you still believe the president could be a Russian asset? I think it's possible. Nd today, president trump fired back. I think Andrew Mccabe has made a fool out of himself over the last couple of days. And he really looks to me as sort of a poor man's J. Edgar Hoover. He's a disgraced man. Let's get back to Cecilia Vega. And I want to turn back to the Mueller report. And the attorney general, we know what he's already said about this, that his goal is transparency, but he really has a lot of discretion in terms of how much or how little of Mueller's report he actually makes public. Reporter: He sure does, David. When Mueller's team finally wraps their investigation, they will submit the report over to Barr. He is expected to alert congress once he's received it, but after that, it's entirely up to him as to how much he reveals T congress. You heard president trump there, right here today, he was asked point-blank if the public should see this, he says this is entirely Barr's decision. All right, Cecilia, thank you. We're going to turn next this evening to the urgent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.