TSA collected more than $960,000 in loose change left in checkpoint bins

The unclaimed money at airports goes into a special fund for security programs, including maintenance.
0:15 | 05/28/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for TSA collected more than $960,000 in loose change left in checkpoint bins
And did you leave any money at the security checkpoint the TSA collecting more than 960000. Dollars last year and loose change. Unclaimed money at airports going into a special fund for security programs the TSA collecting the most change at JFK LAX and in Miami.

