Transcript for Tulsa man shoots at teens on alleged crime spree

Now in Tulsa a string of robberies taking a deadly turn when a victim's neighbor came face-to-face with one of the suspects and opened fire. Now that resident is under arrest. Zachary kiesch has the details. Reporter: A Tulsa neighborhood shook from armed robbers and a resident who fired his gun claiming defense. Here police say two brothers just 15 and 17 attempt to rob a man watering his lawn who pulls out his own gun. The 15-year-old flees. The other suspects taking off but quickly crashing their get away car. The 15-year-old police say would end up on Zach cook's appropriate and cook shot him. We were in the kitchen. And we hear "Pow pow pow." The guy that shot the citizen's at south Fulton. That's where we're at, in his backyard right now. We got a black male down. He's talking. Reporter: That teen lucky to survive. Cook was charged with intent to kill. Authorities say cook felt he was depending police. He thought the officers were in troushl maybe his life was threatened and his as well. Reporter: Those two teens and 20-year-old Andrew Peyton were charged with armed robbery. Tom, still some mystery on whether the neighbor still faces charges of intent to kill. The jail's website suggests the charges have been dropped. Tom? Zachary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.