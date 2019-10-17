Transcript for Turkey agrees to 120-hour cease fire in Syria

Turkey, and tonight, president trump celebrate what the U.S. Is calling a cease-fire, saying this is a great day for civilization. It was a week and a half ago, president trump talked with Turkey's president, then president trump suddenly announcing he was pulling U.S. Troops out of a key part of Syria. The white house issuing a statement at the time that Turkey would be moving in. Now, the president is taking credit for this cease-fire, and tonight, Turkey is not even calling it a cease-fire. They're calling it a pause. Democrats and some Republicans are livid by this, and the horrible sequence of events that played out after that phone call with Turkey. One key Republican calling for an investigation tonight, and Mary Bruce is on the hill. Reporter: Emerging from a five-hour meeting with the Turkish president, vice president pence today declared they have a deal that will save lives. A week after Turkish forces crossed into Syria, Turkey and the United States of America have agreed to a cease-fire in Syria. Reporter: But that's not how Turkey sees it. They say it's not a cease-fire at all. Just a pause. The Turkish foreign minister saying their forces are not withdrawing from Syria. Fighters 5 days to get out. Fighters five days to get out. In exchange if the fighting ends, the U.S. Will lift sanctions imposed on Turkey this week. President trump is declaring victory, even though he helped create this crisis when he abruptly withdrew U.S. Forces from Syria, giving Turkey a green light to invade. Great day for the kurds. It's really a great day for civilization. It's a great day for civilization. And we've gotten everything we could have ever dreamed of. Reporter: But on capitol hill, even his Republican allies aren't buying it. It does not appear to me, however, with all due respect, that this is really a cease-fire. It is more an ultimatum, because what it basically is saying, erdogan is say, here's land that I intend to take. I intend to drive every kurd out of this area and I intend for Turkey to control this area in northern Syria as a security zone, as he calls it. Reporter: Senator Mitt Romney says trump gave Turkey everything they want. The announcement today is being portrayed as a victory. It is far from a victory. Are we so weak and so inept diplomatically that Turkey forced the hand of the United States of America? Turkey? Reporter: According to the kurds, since Turkey invaded last week, 218 civilians have been killed, including 18 children. Tens of thousands have been force to flee. Romney is demanding senate hearings to investigate the president's decision-making. The cease-fire does not change the fact that America has abandoned an allily. What we have done to the kurds will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history. Let's get to Mary Bruce. And just to keep track of this timeline tonight. When president trump had his phone call with president ertd wan a wee and a half ago, the white house released a statement that Sunday night after the call, acknowledging that Turkey was moving ahead with its operation, saying moving forward with its operation into northern Syria. But today in announcing the temporary cease-fire, vice president pence saying the U.S. Never supported that operation? Reporter: Well, David, the white house never supported the operation, but they also didn't object to it when they first learned of it. And now here on the hill tonight, the president is being slammed on both sides of the aisle for claiming to have solved a problem they say he helped to create in the first David? Mary Bruce with us again Mary, thank you.

