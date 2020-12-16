-
Now Playing: College basketball player collapses on court
-
Now Playing: Star college basketball player collapses on court
-
Now Playing: New police body camera footage released in Ahmaud Arbery case
-
Now Playing: 60 morgue trucks on standby in California to accommodate COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
-
Now Playing: Electoral College declares Biden winner while Republicans ignore result
-
Now Playing: Frontline workers across US get COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Cleveland Indians to change name after next season.
-
Now Playing: Police kill gunman outside historic church in New York
-
Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr resigning from Justice Department
-
Now Playing: 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: First COVID-19 vaccinations received in US
-
Now Playing: US poised to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: Shootout outside NYC's St John the Divine cathedral
-
Now Playing: Students thank teachers and professors in special ways
-
Now Playing: Winter storms expected to bring a 1-2 punch
-
Now Playing: Electoral College prepares to officially cement Joe Biden’s victory