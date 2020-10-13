Transcript for Unprecedented in-person early voter turnout creates long lines across the US

But as I mentioned, early voting now under way in most of this country. More than 11 million votes already cast. Long lines in Texas today on day one of early voting there. And a victory for the Texas governor, who wanted to limit the number of dropoff boxes in that state. And tonight, news also from key battlegrounds, including Ohio. So, again tonight, on the early vote, here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: They say everything is bigger in Texas and tonight the long lines to the polls are proving it. I think it just shows that everyone is, like, ready to vote and doesn't want their vote to be suppressed. Reporter: Dallas, Austin, El Paso and many people waiting all day are concerned that this is voter suppression. The governor of Texas is only allowing one dropoff box for mail-in votes per county. And a federal court on Monday agreed. A federal appeals court made a similar decision in Ohio. For now, only one dropoff box in each county. And in California, Republicans who set up more than 50 unofficial ballot drop boxes across the state were told to take them down. They have so far refused to do so, saying they are well within the law. As soon as there was any sort of confusion or concern, we called them to remove the box. Reporter: Leading the charge against what she says is voter suppression is Stacy Abrams of Georgia, who ran for governor and lost in a close race where black voters where thrown off the voting rolls. There have been battles being waged across the country, including in Georgia, about who has access to in-person early voting. But we know across the country, early voting is going to become the next front in the war against voters. Reporter: The president has bhn telling his supporters that he doesn't trust the process, either. You go first. I'm urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that's what has to happen. Reporter: What should I be telling people about all of these concerns, about the long lines, about how long it takes to vote? Pack your patience, pack your sense of humor, but stay excited. Stay enthusiastic. Reporter: The issues with this election keep coming. In Virginia today, this was the last day of voter registration, but the state website crashed after a work crew accidentally cut through the fiber cables. That website is up and running tonight. David? All because of that fiber cable. That was unbelievable. All right, Steve, thank you again tonight. And with early voting under way and in the middle of this pandemic, we've got details for you. Mail-in voting, absentee voting and early in-person voting. Our partners at fivethirtyeight have a guide to guide you through this, go to abcnews.com/wntvote2020.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.