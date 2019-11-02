Transcript for Urgent manhunt in Georgia for man wanted in his mom's killing

We're going to turn now to the hunt for a fugitive, wanted in a ruthless murder. Richard merit last seen as a Georgia gas station. He was supposed to report to prison for a nonviolent change, but instead, police say he took off his ankle monitor and has killed his own mother. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, that urgent nationwide manhunt for Richard merit. Once you kill anyone, it's easier for you to kill someone else. Reporter: Merit was due to report to jail on February 1st. The now disbarred attorney sentenced to 15 years behind bars for elder exploitation and stealing from his clients. Instead, police say he cut off his ankle monitor, stabbed his own mother to death and may have taken off in her 2009 Lexus. I would say, you need to man up and turn yourself in. Reporter: Authorities releasing this surveillance image of Merritt at a gas station outside Atlanta. A former client who testified against Merritt wishing not to be identified now fearing he could be out for revenge. There's somebody out there who has nothing to lose and they are the most dangerous people. Reporter: David, the D.A. Says Merritt was allowed to wear that ankleen monitor because he was originally convicted of nonviolent crimes. He's now charged with murder and faces the death penalty if convicted. David? Erielle reshef tonight. Thank you.

