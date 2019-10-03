US advances on last ISIS foothold in Syria

More
The war against the Islamic State in Baghouz is back on after a wave of civilian evacuations forced operations to be suspended.
1:48 | 03/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US advances on last ISIS foothold in Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61595107,"title":"US advances on last ISIS foothold in Syria","duration":"1:48","description":"The war against the Islamic State in Baghouz is back on after a wave of civilian evacuations forced operations to be suspended. ","url":"/WNT/video/us-advances-isis-foothold-syria-61595107","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.