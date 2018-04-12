Transcript for More US beef being recalled over salmonella fears

At a consumer alert tonight a massive ground beef recall is now expanding the USDA says the Brazilian company JBS is now recalling more than twelve million pounds of ground beef. Shipped to stores across the US that's up from seven million pounds and October. Over concerns it may be contaminated with Salmonella so far nearly 250 illnesses have been reported we have much more for you on our website tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.