More US beef being recalled over salmonella fears

The USDA says all the potentially tainted products have been removed from retailer stores.
0:22 | 12/04/18

Transcript for More US beef being recalled over salmonella fears
At a consumer alert tonight a massive ground beef recall is now expanding the USDA says the Brazilian company JBS is now recalling more than twelve million pounds of ground beef. Shipped to stores across the US that's up from seven million pounds and October. Over concerns it may be contaminated with Salmonella so far nearly 250 illnesses have been reported we have much more for you on our website tonight.

