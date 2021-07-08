Transcript for US Embassy urges American citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

We move now to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy urging American citizens still in the country to leave immediately, and officials calling for a cease-fire as the Taliban swiftly advances into more key cities. Here's ABC's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Fueled by fears the Taliban will continue to overrun Afghanistan, tonight, the U.S. Embassy urging Americans to leave the country immediately. The Taliban capturing their first provincial capital on Friday. Now on the cusp of seizing two more. Insurgents closing border crossings like this one with citizens left with no way to escape the fighting. Earlier this week, a bombing targeted the acting defense minister. He escaped before the mammoth explosion reduced his neighborhood to rubble. And just yesterday, the Afghan government's top media officer was assassinated. All this as the Taliban pushes ahead with a nationwide offensive timed to coincide with the final withdrawal of u.s.-led troops by the end of August. But whit, the U.S. Is not going quietly, launching daily air strikes against Taliban positions now for weeks. Tonight, the U.S. Imploring the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire and to return to negotiations. Whit? So much at stake. Julia Macfarlane for us, thank you.

