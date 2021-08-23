Transcript for Will US extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline?

We turn now to Afghanistan. And to news on the mass evacuations, the race against time there. Will president Biden extend that August 31st deadline. What the white house said just today here in a moment. The Taliban now saying that date is a red line. The U.S. And allies making progress, air lifting roughly 16,000 people out of kabul in just the last 24 hours. But that image, planes taking off using flares to protect against any possible terror threat from the ground. And the Peng tonight acknowledging a second group of Americans in kabul was airlifted to the airport and that rescue operations are taking place as needed to bring more people inside the perimeter at the airport. Our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell reporting from kabul again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, violence and chaos around the airport in kabul, but the pace of evacuations stepping up. U.S. And coalition planes flying more than 16,000 people out of Afghanistan in just the past 24 a new record. But so many more remain. The U.S. Was planning to pull out on August 31st, one week from tomorrow. President Biden now hinting that may be delayed. Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are going to be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process. Reporter: The Taliban today calling August 31st a red line, saying moving the deadline would amount to extending occupation and would provoke a reaction. So, now the situation's increasingly desperate. Over the weekend, surging crowds trying to get to the airport leaving at least seven dead, including reportedly a 2-year-old girl. Today, a fire fight breaking out between gunmen and American and German forces. An Afghan security officer killed. Others wounded. We have a long way to go and a lot could still go wrongen. Reporter: The white house warning terrorists may see an opportunity in the chaos, calling the threat of an ISIS attack at the airport, real, acute and persistent. Military aircraft now releasing flares to distract any heat-seeking missiles that might target planes. Outside of Afghanistan, the U.S. Enlisting a fleet of commercial jets to transport Americans and the Afghans who worked alongside them. Once screened and cleared, we will welcome niece Afghans who he MD us in the war effort over the last 20 years to their new home in the United States of America. Reporter: Hundreds of Afghan refugees now arriving in Virginia. This woman telling our affiliate WJLA she fled kabul in the darkness with her husband and 3-year-old daughter. The the morning, Taliban is in the street. Reporter: At dulles airport outside Washington, D.C., this man and his family speaking with ABC's gio Benitez. The man worked for the American government for more than two years. This is his first time in the United States. A lot of relief? Now I can -- we are safe here. Yeah. Reporter: While the numbers of Americans and Afghans getting out of the country has increased, tens of thousands still remain stuck outside the airport, afraid or simply unable to get through those checkpoints or the chaos. And time's starting to run out for many of them to get out safely. David? Ian Pannell reporting for us again tonight. Our thanks to Ian and the team. Meantime, at the white house today, our Stephanie Ramos asking about that August 31st deadline to get the U.S. Troops out and of course Americans and Afghan interpreters before that. Stephanie asking if the president plans to extend that deadline. Reporter: What if the U.S. Can't get Americans and Afghan allies out of the country by August 31st? What happens then if the Taliban says, they are not willing to extend, is the U.S. Going abide by their red lines? So, I'm not going to take this on as a hypothetical question. We're in touch with the Taliban daily. We're in touch with our allies and partners, we're reviewing our progress in this particular operation, which we feel has been substantial over the past few days. And the president will make his own determination. That was the answer at the white house today on this deadline. August 31st is a week from tomorrow. I want to bring in ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz with us. You pressed the secretary of defense on this just this weekend. What are you learning from your sources tonight on this deadline as it approaches? Reporter: Well, the defense secretary told me the goal is to finish the evacuations by that deadline. The complication is that we now have close to 6,000 troops there to facilitate the evacuation. So that troop withdrawal in itself would take several days and that means they would have to get American citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan by next weekend, if not sooner, in order to then get the troops out by the deadline. A U.S. Official tells me at this point it is unlikely the deadline will be extended, but the negotiations are ongoing. David? Martha, thank you.

