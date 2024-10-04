US forces strike 15 Houthi rebel targets in Yemen

The U.S. Navy targeted 15 Houthi military sites to enhance the safety of ships in international waters, as Iran's Supreme Leader issued an ominous warning to Israel.

October 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live