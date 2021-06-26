Transcript for US government releases report on ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’

Next, that government report on unexplained aerial phenomenon, what the rest of us all ufos. Analyzing a slew of mysterious incidents reported by Navy pilots. But does it shed any new light on what's really out there? Oh, my gosh, dude. Wow, look at that! Reporter: Tonight the long-awaited intelligence report on these mysterious sightings by naval aviators raising more questions than answers. The nine-page declassified report just delivered to congress, reviewing at least 144 incidents of unexplained aerial phenomena, or ups, since 2004. There's a whole fleet of them. Reporter: The report finding only one was identifiable, a large deflating balloon. The other 143, the intelligence community unable to explain. Look at that flying. ! The. Reporter: The report doesn't use the words "Alien" or "Extraterrestrial" but a senior official telling ABC, 18 of the ups do appear to have some sort of propulsion or other technologies that could be advanced. Look at that thing, dude. Reporter: Experts calling the preliminary report a historic moment. We've now turned the conversation into one that is no longer speculation about if these things are real. We know they're real. The question is, what are they? Reporter: The Pentagon announcing new steps to standardize the reporting and analysis of ups across the military. Whit? Ike, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.