Now Playing: The race for a COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: By The Numbers: Does being the younger sibling help you excel at sports?

Now Playing: Former CDC Director Dr. Besser: ‘This is the most dangerous period of the pandemic’

Now Playing: Tuesday marks 32nd annual World Aids Day

Now Playing: COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYC more than double in 3 weeks

Now Playing: Coronavirus and rural America

Now Playing: Spotlight on policy: Planned Parenthood

Now Playing: Will children need a different COVID-19 vaccine?

Now Playing: Brothers’ mission to keep homeless shelters safe from COVID-19

Now Playing: COVID’s staggering toll on long-term care facilities

Now Playing: What you need to know about possible COVID vaccine side effects

Now Playing: One pound preemie heads home after 124 days in the NICU

Now Playing: 5-year-old who lost both parents to COVID-19 surprised with birthday parade

Now Playing: Drug makers prepare for emergency FDA approval

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 2 dead as car plows into pedestrian zone in Germany

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC advisory panel to recommend who gets vaccine

Now Playing: Crucial COVID-19 vaccine vote