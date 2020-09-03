Are US hospitals prepared to treat coronavirus?

More
Dr. Jen Ashton answers Americans' questions about the deadly virus spreading across the U.S.
0:37 | 03/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are US hospitals prepared to treat coronavirus?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Dr. Jen Ashton answers Americans' questions about the deadly virus spreading across the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69493966","title":"Are US hospitals prepared to treat coronavirus?","url":"/WNT/video/us-hospitals-prepared-treat-coronavirus-69493966"}