U.S. intelligence differs with Trump on global threats

More
The CIA director said North Korea's regime was committed to developing a long-range armed missile that would pose a threat to the U.S.
2:37 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for U.S. intelligence differs with Trump on global threats

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60711369,"title":"U.S. intelligence differs with Trump on global threats","duration":"2:37","description":"The CIA director said North Korea's regime was committed to developing a long-range armed missile that would pose a threat to the U.S.","url":"/WNT/video/us-intelligence-differs-trump-global-threats-60711369","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.