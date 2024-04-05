US Intelligence warns of possible threats to large gatherings

U.S. law enforcement officials are concerned radicals in the U.S. might respond to ISIS calls for similar attacks in the wake of what happened in Russia, according to a bulletin obtained by ABC News.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live