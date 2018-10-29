Transcript for US military sending 5,200 troops to southern border

Some 5200 active duty troops are headed to the US border with Mexico US official telling ABC news more than six times the initial estimate. Pentagon video showing equipment being loaded onto a cargo plane up to 800 troops are already on there way to Texas. They will back up the Border Patrol but not engage would migrants Seeking Asylum that caravan walking from Mexico still about a thousand miles away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.