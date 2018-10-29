US military sending 5,200 troops to southern border

More
Officials say the move is a direct result of migrant caravans.
0:21 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US military sending 5,200 troops to southern border
Some 5200 active duty troops are headed to the US border with Mexico US official telling ABC news more than six times the initial estimate. Pentagon video showing equipment being loaded onto a cargo plane up to 800 troops are already on there way to Texas. They will back up the Border Patrol but not engage would migrants Seeking Asylum that caravan walking from Mexico still about a thousand miles away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58838307,"title":"US military sending 5,200 troops to southern border ","duration":"0:21","description":"Officials say the move is a direct result of migrant caravans.","url":"/WNT/video/us-military-sending-5200-troops-southern-border-58838307","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.