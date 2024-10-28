US says North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to Russia

The Pentagon reports that around 10,000 North Korean troops are training in Russia and may be deployed to Ukraine soon. President Joe Biden has labeled this situation "very dangerous." 

October 28, 2024

