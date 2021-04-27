US and Russian diplomats clash at the United Nations

Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused the U.S. of “whipping up tensions,” while U.S. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield described the situation in Ukraine as urgent and dangerous.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live