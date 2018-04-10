Transcript for US, UK, and Holland fighting back against Russia's cyber attacks

You're about to see the remarkable new images tonight of members of Russia's military spy agency the GRU authorities say they work hard at work. The FBI indicting seven today several of those suspects caught on camera. After a daring spy operation here's ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with the images tonight. Tonight for the first time we're seeing what authorities say it was a Russian packing plots stopped in the nick of time. The FBI and Dutch officials say these four Russian military intelligence operatives. Molded this little car full of electronic equipment they would deploy a remote team. And close access to him as we see an indictment it would go on site. And they would take sophisticated hacking equipment their alleged admission to hack the ducks lab testing for the nerve agent used to target a former Russian spy and his daughter. In Britain a month earlier. An attack blamed on Russia. Investigators stopping the men outside that lab before they could destroy their equipment the suspects who had diplomatic passports within expelled. The Russians got caught with three equipment. People who were doing it and they have got to pay the piper. Those men among seven Russian intelligence officers. Indicted in federal court today as part of a global crackdown on Russian cyber warfare that is aimed US officials say at damaging the west. Authorities say at least three other men charged today have already been accused by special counsel Robert Mueller. A packing the Clinton Campaign the DNC during the 2016. Election. Pierre Thomas with a slide tonight as well people at home here going to be asking where about 32 days now away from the mid term elections and after you showed us those images tonight. How concerned is the FBI about Russian interference when American voters head of the polls again very shortly. There are there's real concern about Russell's Covert social media campaign and those hackers working for the military intelligence. David those hackers we just aren't our story are still on the job right now in Russia David Peter Thomas live in Washington thank you Pierre.

