Transcript for USSS bids farewell to former President George H.W. Bush

Finally tonight, they protect our presidents and first ladies the moment they move into the white house. And tonight, they're our persons of the week. Pocket -- protecting George H.W. Bush on the night of his inauguration. With first lady, Barbara Bush. The secret service right there. Often running with the president, code name timberwolf. Here he is in 2013, at the age of 89, with his detail. A 2-year-old son of one of his agents was diagnosed with leukemia. The detail shaved their heads in support. He did, too. The boy's diagnosis a reminder to the president of his own daughter, robin, who he lost to the same disease when she was just 3. And tonight, the secret service tweeting this image. His final resting place, between Barbara and daughter robin. Writing, timberwolf's detail concluded at 0600 with no incidents to report at the George Bush presidential library, College Station, Texas. Godspeed, former president George H.W. Bush. You will be missed by all of us. And so we choose the men

