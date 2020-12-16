Vaccinations ramping up for frontline workers

Next week, 1,100 nursing homes will get vaccinations. Vaccines will then be given to first responders, teachers and food workers, followed by people over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions.
3:21 | 12/16/20

