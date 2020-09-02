Former Vice President Joe Biden debuts attack ad

More
ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses why Biden felt he had to create an attack ad against fellow Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg.
1:12 | 02/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Vice President Joe Biden debuts attack ad

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses why Biden felt he had to create an attack ad against fellow Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68852817","title":"Former Vice President Joe Biden debuts attack ad","url":"/WNT/video/vice-president-joe-biden-debuts-attack-ad-68852817"}